BLUE MOUND — Doris Joan Shondel, 89, of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Doris' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Doris will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Meridian Community Church of God.

Doris was born on March 26, 1932 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Edgar and Della (Jackson) Bundy. She married James E. Shondel. Doris retired from Marvel Schebler a division of Borg Warner, then became a meat cutter for Red Fox Grocery Store, and later provided private home care in Blue Mound for several years.

Doris was a member of Meridian Community Church of God and Degree of Honor. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, enjoyed playing the piano, an animal lover and was always full of humor.

Doris is survived by her children: Kelly Chapman of Decatur, IL, Ted Shondel of Macon, IL and Kim (Lewis) Cook of Boody, IL; grandchildren: Reno Chapman, Lance Goodbrake and Adam Goodbrake; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Goodbrake and Adelle Chapman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and three sisters.

