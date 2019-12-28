MECHANICSBURG -- Doris June Mathias, 89, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2019 at Heritage Health in Pana.

June was born on August 19, 1930, the daughter of Cecil Dennison and Ada (White) Mason. She married Sherman Mathias on March 7, 1952 and he preceded her in death on October 16, 2007.

June was a member and elder at Mechanicsburg Christian Church, volunteered for the Tri-City Food Pantry and enjoyed gardening and canning.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roger Patrick; grandson, Roger Patrick Jr; sister, Helen Stout; and three brothers John, Larry, and Bob Dennison.June is survived by her three sons, Moe (Connie), Rick (Kathy) and Tim (Debi) Mathias; two daughters Rosemary Bennett and Janice Syson; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Barnes and Judy Dickey; and brothers, Ronnie, Joe and Tommy Dennison.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Fullenwider- Park Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Shane Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Buckhart.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tri-City Food Pantry.