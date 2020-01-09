MOUNT ZION -- Doris Louise Pickel 85, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in her residence.
Services to celebrate Doris's life will begin with the family receiving friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Doris was born October 29, 1934, in Coffeen, IL the daughter of Ferdinand and Inez (Schraut) Huber. She married Charles Phillip Pickel on March 3, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2013. Doris retired as the book keeping supervisor from Soy Capital Bank.
Surviving are her daughters: Pam Brueggemann (Gary) of Mt. Zion and Teri Schenck of Mt. Zion, IL; brothers: Donald Dean Huber (Phyllis) of Coffeen, IL and Ramon Huber of Coffeen, IL; sister: Marie Micenheimer of Coffeen, IL; grandchildren: Justin Brueggemann (Natashia) of Oreana, IL, Randi Boyle (Tim) of Algonquin, IL, Chelsea Durand (Marcus) of Mt. Zion, and Chaini Schenck of Mt. Zion; great-grandchildren: Grace Durand, Charlie Brueggemann, Gabriel Durand, and Adalynn Boyle.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers.
