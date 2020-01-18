DECATUR -- Doris Lucretia Griffin, 87 of Decatur died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in her residence.
A family led memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Maranatha Assembly of God (555 West Imboden Drive Decatur, IL). Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.
