Doris Lucretia Griffin
0 entries

Doris Lucretia Griffin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Doris Lucretia Griffin, 87 of Decatur died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in her residence.

A family led memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Maranatha Assembly of God (555 West Imboden Drive Decatur, IL). Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News