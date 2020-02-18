Doris M. Jacobs

Doris was born July 22, 1923, in Greenville, daughter of Mike and Polly (Willeford) Mollet. She is survived by her 4 daughters, Ginger Hanley (Marty) of St. Louis, MO, Brenda Silano of Lincoln, IL, Sara Contevita (John, deceased) of Tucson, AZ and Rebecca Jacobs (Ed Richter) of St. Louis, MO, her 8 grandchildren, Anthony(Christi), Mario (Monica), Nick, Amy (Alex), Carl (Alicen), Alice, Marion (Brian) and Brooklyn, and 4 great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother Marshall Mollet of Greenville and sister Patty Whitchurch of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.

Doris grew up on the farm with her parents and 6 siblings. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Nebo and attended the First Congregational Church of Decatur. She graduated from the University of Illinois. Doris was an Extension Advisor in Edwards County, where she met her loving husband of 71 years, Carl Jacobs. They were married on August 25, 1948. They moved to Decatur to raise their family. Doris was a teacher at Mary W. French school and was still in contact with some of her students. She was a leader of her daughters' 4-H group. She was a member of Kiwanians, Macon County Home Economists, played the Dulcimer in Skiffles, and enjoyed square dancing with her husband. Later in life, she learned how to communicate on her Ipad and spent many hours a day messaging friends and family and enjoying the pictures that were posted. She also liked game shows and puzzle books. She was known for her sweet smile, sharp mind, thoughtfulness, and generosity. She loved her family and was a source of unwavering support and encouragement. She touched many lives with her kind heart and will be dearly remembered.