DECATUR — Doris Pokey, 87, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials in Doris' honor may be given to Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Doris was born March 14, 1934, in Pontiac, IL, daughter of Fredrick and Margaret (Hilti) Barber. She married Norman R. Pokey April 21, 1957 in Normal, IL. He preceded her in death August 5, 2007.

Doris was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed needlework.

Surviving is her daughter, Margaret Carter of Reddick, IL and son, Mark Pokey. Also surviving are five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, one brother and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.