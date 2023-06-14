Dec. 30, 1938 - June 13, 2023

ASSUMPTION — Doris R. McLeod, 84, of Assumption, died June 13, 2023, in her home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, in St. Mary's Catholic Church of Assumption. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to service time, also at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to St. John's NICU, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Assumption Community Pride.

Doris was born on December 30, 1938, in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Harold "Fatso" and Lelia (Myers) Mink. She married James F. McLeod in Assumption, IL, on February 8, 1958. He survives.

Doris was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Assumption and St. Mary's Altar Society. She was a graduate of Sparks Business College. Doris will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grand and great grandmother. She was an avid sports fan, coffee club member, baker and vacuum master.

Surviving are her husband, James; children: Kathy Balding of Charlotte, NC, Julie (James) Keane of Prospect Heights, IL, and Mark (Tappi) McLeod of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Clint, Colt, Cade and Marli McLeod, Brittany Netta, and Brett Balding; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Tina (Chuck) Baird of Assumption, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Bonnie Truxell; great-grandson, Cobi James McLeod; and son-in-law, Gary Balding.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.

