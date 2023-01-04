Sept. 13, 1952 - Dec. 31, 2022

CLINTON — Doris "Rie" Burkett, 70 of Clinton, IL, passed away 7:38 PM December 31, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab, Farmer City, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Clinton Assembly of God Church with Pastor Nick Blacklidge officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Assembly of God Church.

Rie was born September 13, 1952, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of James D. and Doris Jean (Evans) McKee. She married W.C. Burkett September 25, 1971, in Keokuk, IA. He passed away December 24, 2016.

Survivors include her children: Wendy (Gordon) Woods, Clinton, IL, Lisa Burkett, Clinton, IL, Jason Burkett, Clinton, IL, Bobbi (Sam) Perryman, Clinton, IL; six grandchildren; siblings: Beverly (George) Mullins, Decatur, IL, David M. (Charlotte) McKee, Sullivan, IL, and Thomas A. McKee, Montreal, MO; and sister-in-law, Sherrie McKee, Farmer City, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bob McKee.

Rie was a member of the Clinton Assembly of God Church where she was active in the children's ministries. She was the YMCA Day Camp Director from 1977 thru 1982. Rie was a caregiver to many people through the years. She loved to travel and work on various puzzles.

