Oct. 25, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2022

OREANA — Doris V. Matey, age 88, of Oreana, IL, died October 9, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL.

Doris was born October 25, 1933, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Roy Carl and Emma Marguerite (Frye) Hendon. She married Wesley E. Brown in 1950. They had six children: Doris Jean McKay of Oreana, IL; Diana (Michael) Robins of Shelby Township, MI; Gary (Laura) Brown of Lake Orion, MI; Steven (Paula) Brown of Gibsonia, PA; Wesley Brown of Berkley, MI; and Jeff Brown (Joy Coulter-Brown) of Centennial, CO.

Wesley died in 1975. Doris married John E. Matey in 1986. John died in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and all four of her sisters: Joan Stewart Bird, Judy Wallace, Diane Peifer and Dorothy Hendon. She leaves six children, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to mourn her.

Doris had an associates degree from Oakland Community College in Michigan. She worked for Kmart Corporation and Dr. Masty, DDS. She enjoyed reading, traveling, golfing and eating lunches with her Red Hat friends. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Haven House, the memory care unit, of Hickory Point Christian Village for their wonderful loving care of our mother. Thanks also to Safe Haven Hospice for their help in the final weeks of mom's life.

Doris was cremated, as per her wishes, by Central Cremation Center of Forsyth, IL, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, she will be interred with her first husband, Wesley Brown, with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Mt Hope Cemetery in Lapeer, MI. A celebration of life will be held afterward at E. G. Nicks Restaurant in Lapeer, MI.