DECATUR — Doris Zola Rappe, 96, of Decatur, formerly of Taylorville, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur. She was born on June 17, 1925 in Bingham, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Hart. She married Dwight H. Rappe on July 12, 1944 in Marysville, California. Mr. Rappe preceded her in death on September 5, 2009. Doris worked for Montgomery Ward before retiring from Kemper Insurance. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville. Doris and Dwight were avid golfers and she was exceptionally proud of the hole-in-one she made at the Scovill Golf Course in Decatur. Together they also enjoyed square-dancing and were a member of several square-dance clubs.