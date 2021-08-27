DECATUR — Doris Zola Rappe, 96, of Decatur, formerly of Taylorville, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur. She was born on June 17, 1925 in Bingham, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Hart. She married Dwight H. Rappe on July 12, 1944 in Marysville, California. Mr. Rappe preceded her in death on September 5, 2009. Doris worked for Montgomery Ward before retiring from Kemper Insurance. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville. Doris and Dwight were avid golfers and she was exceptionally proud of the hole-in-one she made at the Scovill Golf Course in Decatur. Together they also enjoyed square-dancing and were a member of several square-dance clubs.
She is survived by her sons: Larry Rappe (Neva Gage) of Borger, Texas, and Kevin Rappe (Teresa) of Decatur; grandchildren: Chris Rappe (Rachel) of Fritch, Texas, Daniel Rappe (Chelsea) of Borger, Texas, Chad Rappe (Shelia) of Macon, and Kimberly Schuman (Robert) of Blue Mound; great grandchildren: Brittany Harris (Lee), Tyler Rappe, Destiny Shane (Grant), Evan Rappe (Abston), Alex Rappe, Cole Rappe, Paige Patient, Hannah Patient, Craig Johnson, Matthew Schuman, Tatum Wright, and Beau Rappe; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and four sisters.
A private family funeral service will be held with Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association or the Alzheimer's Association. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Doris, or condolences to her family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
