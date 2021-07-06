DONNA, Texas - Dorma Lee Wrightson, 90, of Donna, TX, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Weldon Baptist Church, 437 State Highway 48, Weldon, IL. The Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Burial will be in the Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Weldon Baptist Church.

Dorma was born on June 28, 1931 in Wapella, IL., a daughter of Charles J. and Effie Page Houchin. She married James R. Swearingen on April 23, 1949 and he passed away July 23, 1980. She later married Buddy D. Wrightson on October 4, 1981 and he survives of Donna, TX. Surviving children include: Karla (Aaron) Trujillo of Farmington, N.M., Julie (Jim) Hill of Bluffton, S.C., Carlene (Larry) Paris of Haines City, FL, and Kathy (Ronald) Swartz of Polo, IL. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, brothers and a son; Harry J. Swearingen.

Dorma was a member of the Weldon Baptist Church, Women of the Moose Lodge, Decatur, IL. She enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband. Dorma was loved and adored by many. She will be greatly missed.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home