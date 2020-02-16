SULLIVAN -- Dorotha E. Bennett,81, of Sullivan, formerly of rural Bethany, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 in Mason Point in Sullivan.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany with Bob Vail officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany First Christian Church. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.