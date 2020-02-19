Dorothea Springman
0 entries

Dorothea Springman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Dorothea Springman, 80, of Decatur, died at 8:23 pm Monday in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Dorothea was born on May 11, 1939, in Germany. Raised by her grandparents during World War II, she later married George Springman in Germany in March, 1960. After moving to the United States, she worked as a kite –maker for Hi-Flier Kite Co., in Decatur for several years.

She is survived by her husband; two daughters; Christina Springman and Sonja Springman-Luttrell, and two grandchildren; Breanna McCoy and Connor McCoy.

Following cremation rites by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, her remains will be returned to Germany for burial at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothea Springman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News