DALTON CITY — Dorothy Christine Homer 97, of Dalton City, IL passed away in her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 4:30 prior to the visitation. Memorials may be made to family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Dorothy was born September 18, 1922, in Chicago, IL the daughter of John M. and Rose E. (Bogdanski) Rokicki. She married Edward M. Homer in July of 1942. Dorothy is a retired Customer Service Representative from Walmart East Decatur, IL. She enjoyed bowling. Formerly she had worked at Taters restaurant as well as other local restaurants. She also worked for several local hotels and formerly rented her home in Sullivan to many of the actors and actresses that preformed at the Little Theatre on the Square. She truly enjoyed meeting and getting to know many people. Dorothy was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church.

Surviving are her sons: Roger Finnigan (Maggie) of Parrish, FL and Thomas Homer of Sullivan, IL; daughter: Doreen Requarth of Dalton City, IL; sister: Henrietta Kobylarz of Goodman, WI; sisters-in-law: Slyvia Rokicki of Chicago, IL and Donna Rokicki of Forest Park, IL; grandchildren: Timothy Finnigan of Atlanta, GA, Kelly Finnigan of Merritt Island, FL, Travis Homer (Emily) of Charleston, IL, Emily Homer of Chicago, IL, and Scott Doyle of New Lenox, IL; adopted grandchildren: Bobbi Hollister and Shelby Hollister; also surviving are three great-grandchildren: Brianne, Haley and Emma.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four sisters, three brothers, and one grandson.

Special thanks to Dr. Kola and Dr. Muneses and their staff.

