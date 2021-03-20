DECATUR — Dorothy "Dot" Ann Cheney, 81, of Decatur, IL passed away at 11:38 a.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service to honor Dorothy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at McCracken Dean Funeral Home, 308 E. 2nd Street, Pana, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Linwood Cemetery, Pana, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association/ Greater St. Louis Chapter or the Galilee Baptist Church.

Dorothy was born January 11, 1940, in Millersville, IL the daughter of Melvin Ray and Katherine Elnore (Sloan) Lowe. She retired as an Account Executive from GE Cable after twenty years of service. She had formerly worked for Wabash Hospital, Dr. Walton's office, and St. Mary's Hospital. Dorothy was a member of the Kiwanee Ann's, the Red Hat Society, and the Moose Club. She enjoyed traveling, collecting bells, and dancing. Dorothy was known for her wonderful smile.