ARCOLA -- Dorothy Elizabeth Aspengren, 97, of Arcola, IL passed away at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, IL.

A private service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Van Voorhis Cemetery in Hindsboro, IL.

Dorothy was born on July 26, 1922 on a farm in Hugo, IL. She was a daughter of Orville Vance and Pearl (Ramsey) Thomas. She married Earl Anderson the morning that she graduated from high school in 1940 in Hindsboro, IL. She later married Clayton Aspengren.

She is survived by two children, Darla Frazier of Arcola, IL and Cindy Musser and her husband Alan of Decatur, IL, three grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

