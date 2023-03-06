Aug. 8, 1922 - March 3, 2023

DECATUR — Dorothy Fern Brown, 100, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:00–2:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's honor may be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project.

Dorothy was born August 8, 1922 in Clay City, IL, the daughter of Crawford and Bertha Payne. She was the seventh of nine children. Dorothy gave her life to Jesus Christ as a teen at First Baptist Church in Clay City. She worked as a telephone operator there until she moved to Decatur in 1945 where she was employed at the defense plant as a telephone operator until the plant closed.

She married Steven S. Brown on June 26, 1943. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2012.

They joined Salem Baptist Church in 1962 and served their Lord together for the next 50 years at Salem. Dorothy taught the Grace Sunday School class for 52 years before retiring from teaching. She was an active soul-winner and homemaker.

Dorothy is survived by three sons: Ricky Lynn (Kathy) Brown of Decatur, Dennis Wayne Brown of Decatur, and Steven Paul (Angie) Brown of Fort Mill, SC. She has two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven Brown; and her siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.