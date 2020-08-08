You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Jeanne Wallace
0 entries

Dorothy Jeanne Wallace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Jeanne Wallace

DECATUR - Dorothy Jeanne Wallace, 93, of Decatur, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dorothy J Wallace will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries 354 West Street Ste 1 Valparaiso, IN 46383.

The family of Dorothy Wallace is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News