DECATUR - Dorothy Jeanne Wallace, 93, of Decatur, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dorothy J Wallace will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries 354 West Street Ste 1 Valparaiso, IN 46383.
The family of Dorothy Wallace is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.
Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.