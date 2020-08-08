Dorothy Jeanne Wallace

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dorothy J Wallace will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries 354 West Street Ste 1 Valparaiso, IN 46383.