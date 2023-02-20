Dec. 28, 1929 - Feb. 17, 2023

DECATUR — Dorothy L. Gosda, 93, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023, at Vonderleith Living Center, Mt. Pulaski.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Decatur Macon County Senior Center.

Dorothy was born December 28, 1929, in Beason, the daughter of Edward and Nellie (Dodson) Kindred. She married Charles Raymond Gosda in 1946 in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1993. Dorothy worked for over 20 years at Decatur Window Cleaners until her retirement. She was active with the Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards and volunteering to assist others. Dorothy also enjoyed doing puzzles, going to eat, especially Cracker Barrel, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Dorothy is survived by her sons: Greg (Laurie) Gosda of Decatur, and Mark (Betty) Gosda of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren: Jeff (Melissa) Gosda, Melissa (Jim) McKee, Jason Fleming, Shelly (Danny) Reynolds, Kevin Gosda, Kelsy (Brandon) Marsh and Ryan Gosda; great-grandchildren: Caeleb McKee, Savanna McKee, Nalah McKee, Dax Gosda, Zane Gosda, Cooper Marsh, Paige Reynolds and Mason Reynolds; two sisters: Doris Reinhart of Quincy and Joann Lee of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Ronnie and wife, Linda Gosda; daughter, Linda Fleming; three brothers and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.