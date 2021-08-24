SPRINGFIELD — Dorothy M. "Dottie" Osthus, RN, BS, MA, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center.

She was born in St. Louis, MO, December 18, 1933 the daughter of Carl H. and Dorothy M. (Bredthauer) Meyer. Her parents and a sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbi" Meyer preceded her in death.

Dottie graduated from Ryburn-King School of Nursing in Ottawa, IL. She continued her education at Milikin University earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a School Nurse Certificate and then completed her Master of Art from University of Illinois at Springfield. Her career included hospital and clinical nursing care, industrial nursing and 20 years as a school nurse in the Decatur Public Schools, retiring in 1996. She was named to the "Those Who Excel" program for the Decatur Public Schools.

Dottie was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church LCMS and the Seekers Bible Class. She was very active in the Lutheran Women in Mission. She and her husband enjoyed tracing their family heritage and especially trips to Norway. She and Wesley along with help from other family members, wrote and published a book on their family, an accomplishment that they are both proud of.

Dottie married Dr. Wesley T. Osthus DVM November 27, 1954 and he survives. She is also survived by her children: John W. Osthus of St. Louis, MO, Susan M. Osthus of Chatham, IL and Steven J (wife Rachel) Osthus of Greenville, WI. There are three grandchildren: Michelle, Emily and Ava Osthus. Also surviving are her two brothers: Robert C. Meyer of Carmichael, CA, and Michael R. Meyer of Salida, CO; her sister, Kathryn A. (husband Larry) Goodwin of San Antonio, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

The Osthus family will greet family and friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 11:00 a.m. Revs. Joshua T. Traxel and Brenden Harrell will officiate. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/oursaviorsschool.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Lutheran Women in Mission, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, or KFUO Radio, St. Louis, MO.

