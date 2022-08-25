Aug. 13, 1923 - Aug. 24, 2022

DECATUR — Dorothy M. (Dowd) Gallina, age 99, of Decatur, beloved mother of Carole Gallina Ahola, was welcomed into heaven on August 24, 2022, at 9:40 a.m., in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jack.

Private family services will be in the Chapel at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will be in in Mary, Queen of Angels Mausoleum.

Dorothy was born on August 13, 1923, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of James F. and Ina P. Matthews Dowd.

She was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish and a charter member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

She enlisted in the Women's Army Air Corps during World War II in Portland, OR. She married Salvatore (Sal) Gallina on January 13, 1945. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2001.

Surviving are her daughter, Carole (Jack) Ahola of Decatur; grandchildren: Meri Ferraris of Edwardsville, IL, Christy (Philip) Winfrey of Long Creek, IL, Kerrie (Jeff) Dingman of Decatur, IL, Joshua Chamblin of Decatur, IL; step-grandchildren: Jacob Ahola and Eric Ahola; both of Decatur, IL; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one niece, and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Kathy Plummer; grandsons: Troy Watson, Anthony Watson, Michael Watson; brother, James R. (Dick) Dowd; sister, Verna R. Robinson; and infant sister, Cleo Madeline Dowd.

Mom loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She was a devoted wife and mother and her family meant everything to her. Mom loved baking and keeping her home immaculate. She loved animals, especially the young ones. Mom also loved Lake Decatur (and always referred to it as "my lake"). She would reminisce about growing up on a hill overlooking the lake and going for daily swims. Mom always kept her faith, even while battling dementia.

It was a blessing having my mother live with us for so many years. I will miss being with you every day. We love you so very much. "I have loved you, mother, since I first opened my eyes."

Special thank you to Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care of mom, especially to Krystle and Angie who loved mom and went above and beyond for her care.

