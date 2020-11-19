DECATUR — Dorothy M. Mitchell, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Private family visitation and services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists, Alzheimer's Association, or Project Read.
Dorothy was born June 3, 1936 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Ida Maria (Phillips) Sutton. She married Reese Otis Mitchell on January 15, 1955, in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.
Dorothy was a member of Gilead Baptist Church in Hettick, IL. She was a supervisor at Enterprise School, enjoyed reading and flower gardening, making strawberry jelly and especially loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her children: Kerry R. Mitchell and wife Pamela, of Decatur, IL, Barb J. Mitchell and Rich Pease, of Decatur, Chad N. Mitchell and wife Gail, of Forsyth; grandchildren: Evan Mitchell and wife, Whitney, Kylie Gaitros and husband, Matthew, Taylor Mitchell, Pete Mitchell; great-granddaughter Dixie Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Betty.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.