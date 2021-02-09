MT. PULASKI — Dorothy Marie Brooker, 89 passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Timbercreek Village in Lincoln, IL. She was born July 31, 1931 in Springfield IL, daughter of Herman and Amanda (Lenger) Eickhoff. She married Kenneth Brooker on June 14, 1953.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Kenneth, and their children: Kathy (Wayne) Carter, Kent (Carole) Brooker. Grandchildren: Derrick (Kim) Davison, Joshua (Laura) Davison, Jeffery Davison, Kayla (Luis) Benitez, Kaitlyn (Kevin) Kinsella. Step grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Hansens, Danielle (Tracy) Enloe, Ryan (Emily) Young. Great grandchildren: Annibelle, Alexander, Macklin, Emma, Adley, and a great grandson arriving soon. Step great grandchildren: Katelyn, Kaleb, Grace, Carlee, Jacob, Bella, Abby, Lucy and Eli. Surviving is her brother Don (Marge) Eickhoff, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her are her parents, baby sister, great granddaughter Jade, step great grandson Cole.
After graduating from Millikin University she married Kenneth and they lived on the family farm in Mt. Pulaski, where she raised a family and helped on the farm.
Mom was a school teacher in Cornland and Mt. Pulaski Grade School where she was a third grade teacher and a home economics teacher. She loved teaching and touched so many lives while doing so. Mom enjoyed finding and trying new recipes on her family before sharing them with others. Mom was an avid reader, loved to play cards, sew, bird watch and spend time with her family.
Dorothy volunteered at the Courthouse in Mt. Pulaski, IL and was active in the Mt. Pulaski Historical Society. She was a member of Zeta House Sorority when she attended Millikin University. She was involved in the Junior Women's Club and the American Legion Auxiliary 447. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Mt. Pulaski, American Legion Auxiliary Post 447 of Mt. Pulaski or in her memory to the Mt. Pulaski Historical Society. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Mom, you will always hold a special place in our hearts. You will be missed by many. We will miss you and love you forever.
