MT. PULASKI — Dorothy Marie Brooker, 89 passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Timbercreek Village in Lincoln, IL. She was born July 31, 1931 in Springfield IL, daughter of Herman and Amanda (Lenger) Eickhoff. She married Kenneth Brooker on June 14, 1953.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Kenneth, and their children: Kathy (Wayne) Carter, Kent (Carole) Brooker. Grandchildren: Derrick (Kim) Davison, Joshua (Laura) Davison, Jeffery Davison, Kayla (Luis) Benitez, Kaitlyn (Kevin) Kinsella. Step grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Hansens, Danielle (Tracy) Enloe, Ryan (Emily) Young. Great grandchildren: Annibelle, Alexander, Macklin, Emma, Adley, and a great grandson arriving soon. Step great grandchildren: Katelyn, Kaleb, Grace, Carlee, Jacob, Bella, Abby, Lucy and Eli. Surviving is her brother Don (Marge) Eickhoff, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her are her parents, baby sister, great granddaughter Jade, step great grandson Cole.

After graduating from Millikin University she married Kenneth and they lived on the family farm in Mt. Pulaski, where she raised a family and helped on the farm.