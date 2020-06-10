× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORSYTH — Dorothy Marilyn (Cox) Whalen, 90, of Forsyth passed away peacefully June 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13 at Graceland Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. Memorials in Dorothy's honor may be given to Harbor Light Hospice, Forsyth, IL.

Dorothy was born September 19, 1929 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Eugene and Tessa (Anderson) Cox. She married William Rogers Whalen on July 22, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia. Dorothy worked as a waitress at Dante's, the Blue Mill and the Ambassador. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Gina) Whalen, Davena (Mark) Ziemer, Debbie (Joel) Klein, Lori Heise (Chuck Fisher); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 step grandchildren and 7 step great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill of 71 years; children, Sharon Leith, and Karen Grant; infant grandson, Gregory; 4 sisters, and 6 brothers.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to caregivers Shelley McGraw and Baylee Knight and the staff of Harbor Light Hospice for the loving care given to Dorothy.

