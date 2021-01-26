DECATUR — Dorothy Shingleton, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away January 24, 2021 at her residence.

Dorothy was born December 13, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of Benjamin F. and Evelyn (Willouby) Riehlee. She married Billy P. Shingleton on April 3, 1996 in Decatur, IL.

Dorothy was a nurse's aide with St. Mary's Hospital. She volunteered her time serving as a Cub Scout leader and Brownie Scout leader. She enjoyed helping children.

Surviving are her children: Stephen Douglas Alexander of IN, James E. Alexander (Laurie) of Clarksville, TN, Mark Shingleton (Angey) of Clarksville, TN, Crystal L. Alexander of Decatur, IL, Cindy M Silva of Decatur, IL, Sandra F. Black of Decatur, IL, Dianne L. Guido, Sharon Bradley (Harley) of KY; siblings, Doris Taylor, Benjamin Riehle Jr, Brenda Clouse, Linda Clouse, Kenneth Riehle, Jerry Riehle, Teresa Smith, Ruth Ann White; grandchildren: Ashley, David, Latishia, Patrick, Ivan, Jennifer, Michael, Shawn, Mark, and Caleb and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Jude's Hospital or the family of Dorothy Shingleton.