Dorothy Yvonne Fonner

She enjoyed anything that involved family and friends, being a member of Oreana Baptist Church, crossword puzzles, talking and giving her big hugs to everyone she ran into. Mom was one of a kind, she was so sweet to everyone. Mom never met a stranger, if she did it wasn't long until she knew your name which she never forgot and considered you a friend for life. Mom loved everyone. Every person she met immediately became one of her kids/grandkids, and she loved them as her own. One of moms proudest moments in life was when she was baptized. She was so happy to give her life to the Lord.