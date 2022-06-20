Dec. 14, 1940 - May 21, 2022

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Dorris "Joan" Adolphson, on May 21, 2022, at her home in Noblesville, IN.

Joan was born in Decatur, IL, on December 14, 1940. She was the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Smith) Dillow.

She married Frederick James Galloway on June 21, 1959, in Decatur, IL. They had 3 children: Gary, Sheri and Jodi. Fred passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 1978.

Joan worked at Archer Daniels Midland Company as a sales representative for thirty years. It was during her time at ADM that she met her friend and future love of her life, Lynn Carl Adolphson. Lynn and Joan married on January 1, 1988, in Honolulu, HI. They were members of The Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL, and were happily married for twenty-five years. Lynn passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on March 15, 2013.

Besides being a working, full time, single mom for much of her life, she was also a nurse, a tutor, a friend, a travel agent, a house cleaner/cook, a personal shopper, driver and assistant to her children. She wore many hats with great pride. Over the years, she loved watching her favorite teams; The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans, The St Louis Cardinals and The Indianapolis Colts.

Joan was a bright light. She was a caregiver, a friend, and always there to help someone in need. She loved her family more than life itself. She always said, "I love you more." Her grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life. They will all miss her dearly.

Joan is survived by her daughters: Sheri Galloway (Rita Roosevelt) of Danville, IN, and Jodi (Tim) McMahon of Mason, OH; Step-daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Sullivan; Step-sons: Barth (Lisa) Adolphson, Peter Adolphson (Romy Hoppe); and step son-in-law, Michael (Stacie) Wendling; Grandchildren: Brooke, Maxx, Sophia, Tim, Lexi (Francisco), Megan, Ryan (Samantha), Shane, Oliver (Bekah), Lydia (Jorry), Lucas, Phoebe (Sam), Tess (Adam) and Alex (Brittni); Great grandchildren: Vivian, Judah, Otto, Felix, Ryan and Audrey; Several beloved nephews and nieces; and sister-in-law and best friend, Judy Dillow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Galloway; husband, Lynn Adolphson; son, Gary Galloway; step-daughter, Miriam Wendling; brother, Larry Dillow; and sister, Joyce Williams.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 25th, at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery - The Star of Hope Chapel in Decatur, IL. Visitations starting at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to Make a Wish Foundation in Joan's name.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Joan.

Condolences may be left to Joan's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.