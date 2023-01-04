Nov. 24, 1940 - Jan. 2, 2023

Dorvin Leon Miller, 82, formerly of Ohio, passed away on January 2, 2023.

Dorvin was born at home in Arcanum, OH, on November 24, 1940, to Otto and Grace (Warner) Miller. Dorvin attended Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, OH. Dorvin retired from Operating Engineers Local 965. He married Paulette Bohn-Benton on October 25, 1997, in Decatur, IL. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

Dorvin is survived by his wife, Paulette; sister, Joy (Jack) Swabb; daughters: Dee (Dennis) Hammer, Darcy (Jeff) Weatherley, Krista Smothers, Regan Harmon; stepdaughters: Lisa (Marty) Robinson, Kim (Larry) Paslay; 14 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Dorvin is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; stepson, Jeff; stepdaughter, Kelli; granddaughter, Amanda.

The family would like to thank all of the nursing staff in the Cardiac ICU unit at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services will be held on January 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Moran and Goebel with a visitation an hour prior. A burial at Point Pleasant Cemetery following the service.

Memorials to Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County

Condolences may be sent to Dorvin's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.