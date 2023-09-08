DECATUR — Douglas J. Dove, MD, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

A Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the funeral home.

Douglas was an accomplished athlete in high school and college with a lifelong dream of practicing medicine. After marrying his loving wife, Barbara, he was board certified in both pediatrics and neurology, and he proudly served as a physician and Major in the armed forces. Before entering private practice, he held faculty positions at esteemed university medical schools. His commitment to his patients was paramount, as evidenced by the great compassion and skill with which he cared for the Decatur community for more than 30 years.

Aside from his passion for medicine, Douglas's greatest love was his family. He is survived by his wife; two sons and their families; including five grandchildren; and his sister.

