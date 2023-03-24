June 2, 1956 - March 20, 2023

DECATUR — Douglas L. Hayes, 66, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023.

A celebration of Douglas' life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements.

Douglas was born June 2, 1956, in Decatur, the son of Roger L. and Patricia (McCray) Hayes. He married Faye Phipps on August 13, 1977, in Decatur. Douglas worked as the golf course superintendent at South Side Country Club for over 20 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed grilling and being outdoors. He loved spending time working with his son and playing with his Golden Retrievers. Douglas also enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a vehicle enthusiast. When his son, Zachary was playing golf competitively, he was passionate about supporting him and attending all of his events.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Faye; son, Zachary Hayes of Decatur; sister, Kathryn Hayes; brother-in-law, Victor Tortorelli; and brother, Greg Hayes and sister-in-law, Julie Hayes. He is also survived by long-time family friend, William Bilbrey, Jr. whom Douglas mentored and considered like a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.