Nov. 15, 1960 - Sept. 12, 2023

DECATUR — Douglas Walter Sroka went home to his Heavenly Father on September 12, 2023.

Doug was born on November 15, 1960, in Decatur, IL, to Walter and Eunice Sroka. He was the third of four children. Walter preceded him in death in 2021.

Doug's surviving relatives include his mother Eunice; brother, Dave (Terri); sister, Diane (Andy); and sister, Dawn (Scott). He had one son, Colton Sroka. Doug was married to Jodi Stewart.

Doug enjoyed fishing with his dad and his son. He was a wonderful chef and took pleasure in cooking for others. He followed his father's passion in the appliance business for over 30 years, as a proud business owner of Plaza TV & Appliance. After the business closed in 2016, Doug continued independently repairing appliances in Decatur and the surrounding area. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he regularly attended.

The family would like to thank St. John's for their generosity and kindness during this time.