× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Douglas Wayne Binkley passed away at St. Mary's hospital on August 21, 2020 at 10:37pm at the age of 62.

Doug was born in Decatur, Illinois on January 23, 1958. Doug gave 100% to his careers at Decatur Park District (Spec. Rec) & Heritage Behavioral Center in Decatur, IL. Celebration of Life service will be August 29, 2020 at 11:00am-2:00pm, Nelson Park Pavilion #1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or Walker Funeral Services, 566 N. Water St. Decatur, Il 62523.