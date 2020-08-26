DECATUR — Douglas Wayne Binkley passed away at St. Mary's hospital on August 21, 2020 at 10:37pm at the age of 62.
Doug was born in Decatur, Illinois on January 23, 1958. Doug gave 100% to his careers at Decatur Park District (Spec. Rec) & Heritage Behavioral Center in Decatur, IL. Celebration of Life service will be August 29, 2020 at 11:00am-2:00pm, Nelson Park Pavilion #1.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or Walker Funeral Services, 566 N. Water St. Decatur, Il 62523.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.