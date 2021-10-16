ARGENTA — Douglas Wayne Kaufman, 63, of Argenta, Illinois passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital Urbana after an extended battle with Covid.

Doug was born June 17, 1958 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL to Wayne and Evelyn (Edgecombe) Kaufman.

Surviving are his mother, Evelyn Kaufman of Argenta; sister, Karen Kaufman of Argenta; brother, Dan Kaufman of Springfield; brother, Brad (Falisha) Kaufman of Livingston, Montana; the daughter of his heart, Danielle (Aaron) Altman; granddaughters: Aubrey and Addison Altman of Decatur; and special friend, Brenda Frank of Argenta. Also surviving are nieces: Myra Kaufman and Jewell Kaufman; and nephews: Jesse Kaufman, Hunter Kaufman, and Sam Kaufman; and former sister-in-law, Teresa (Buchanan) Kaufman. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Kaufman and his beloved grandparents.

The family would also like to recognize Beth Austin-Jett, Katie Bloch, and Dana Leischner-Chick whom Doug brought into our lives and who have shared so much compassion with us at this time.

Born to Wayne and Evelyn Kaufman as a 4 lb. premature baby, it was not long before this little helpless baby would become a 6'4" giant with a heart to match. He was a friend to many and beloved by all those who were blessed to be able to witness the amazing man he was.

He worked for the Friends Creek Township Road District for 38 years and also farmed for Briggs LLC. After retiring he was able to spend more time doing what he loved; spending time with his daughter and granddaughters and his family, hunting for deer, and spending time working on machinery. Those who knew him also know he loved his buffets and enjoyed taking family and friends out to eat. He was an excellent marksman with both a rifle and bow and loved spending time in the woods.

Doug's legacy will be that of a guardian angel to many. He was one to silently help family, friends and neighbors without being asked for anything in return and simply out of the kindness of his heart. He had a loud bark and was known to be quite grumpy at times, but those who knew him well knew that it was a facade, and he was in fact the most caring and compassionate person you could meet. Most of all he excelled at being an amazing son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, 685 North Main Street, Argenta, IL with graveside services at 12:00 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta with Scott Marsh officiating. Covid-19 precautions would be appreciated.

Memorials may be made to the Doug Kaufman Memorial Fund.

