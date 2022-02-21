FINDLAY — Dow F. Moses, 59, was born May 26, 1962 in Williamsburg, KY. Dow passed at his home in Findlay, IL on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Dow was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, Robert Daniel Moses, his mother Josephine (Steely) Moses and his brother, Robert Wayne Moses.

Dow is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah (Canada) Moses; his children: Aaron and wife Lauren Moses, Jermara (Mara) and husband Aaron Warner, Destiny and husband Caleb Tolson; eight grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon Moses and her husband, Johnny. There is a host of friends and relatives to celebrate his transition to glory.

Family and friends will celebrate Dow's life Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Maranatha Church, 555 W. Imboden Dr., Decatur, IL 62524. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at the church. His closest friends will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Vision Community Services at newvision217.com.

The Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Dow. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.