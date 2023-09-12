He is survived by his wife, Gena Lyn Rochester-Huff of Jacksonville; and two children: Emily Lyn Huff of St. Louis, MO, and Atwood Jackson Huff IV of Edwardsville. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Anne Atkins-Huff of Roanoke, VA; and his sister, Anne (Ben) Huff-Mays of Fort Worth, TX. Atwood was fond of his niece, Laura (Tanner) Mays-Bauer of Austin, TX, and their three girls; and his nephew, Daniel (Katie) Mays of Lynchburg, VA, and their two boys. He was preceded in death by his father, Atwood Jackson Huff II.

Atwood graduated from James Madison University and later attended Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. He served his community as a dentist for over 35 years in a variety of capacities, by owning his own private practices in Waverly and Virginia, IL, and by working in many offices across the state of Illinois. Atwood's greatest pride and love were from his children, wife, and family. Some of his greatest joys in life came from working on the railroad and obtaining his private pilot's license. Atwood was a purveyor of knowledge and took immense pride in telling stories and sharing his wealth of knowledge with his friends and family. Atwood was also an avid collector of antiques and family history. Among his many accomplishments, Atwood was an Eagle Scout, a distinction that reflected his dedication, leadership, and commitment to community service. Atwood was loved and respected by all who were touched by his life.