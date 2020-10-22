Dr. Belinda Jo "Lindy" Droll

Lindy graduated from Millikin with honors, received her master's degree from the University of Illinois and then obtained her doctorate from Illinois State University. Lindy was a professor at Millikin for over 20 years teaching English and business writing. After she left Millikin University, Lindy taught at the LSA - Lutheran School Association for seven years. During Lindy's time at Millikin and the LSA, she met and made many friends, whom she was still visiting and talking to years later. Lindy also received Christmas cards from some students whom she taught over the years. This made her the happiest to find out where they were and what they were doing (A GREAT TEACHER). Lindy was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.