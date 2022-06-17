June 28, 1957 - June 16, 2022

DECATUR — Dr. Brit M. Williams, 64, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away 8:05 PM June 16, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL, with Rev. Amy Ziettlow officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL.

Brit was born June 28, 1957, in Decatur, IL, the son of James and Jean (Morris) Williams. He married Lee A. Brenner September 6, 1986, in Evanston, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Lee A. Williams, Decatur, IL; children: Lauralee (Ian) Hatleli, Monmouth, IL, Jamie (Katie) Williams, Lombard, IL; granddaughter, Emery Louise; and grandson, Grant David Hatleli; sister, Dare (Kent) Patterson, Decatur, IL; and nieces: Mackenzie (fiance Jacob Garner) Patterson, Nashville, TN, and Kacy (Nashe) Harlan, Mt. Zion, IL.

Brit was preceded in death by his parents.

Brit was a 1975 graduate of MacArthur high School Decatur, IL, 1979 graduate of Millikin University, and was also a charter member of A.T.O. at Millikin, 1984 graduate Autonoma University of Guadalajara; he was a practicing doctor in Clinton for 28-years. He was a die-hard Chicago sports fan. He loved to play golf and watch the Masters Tournament every year.