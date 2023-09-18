July 17, 1936 - Sept. 15, 2023

DECATUR — Dr. David O. Cooprider, 87, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 12:00 PM–2:00 PM, Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery. Memorials in David's honor may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church or Richland Community College Foundation, 1 College Park, Decatur, IL 62521.

David was born July 17, 1936 in Zion, IL, the son of Olen V. and Ruth (Kinsman) Cooprider. He married Nancy Tarter on September 15, 1957 in Decatur at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Dr Cooprider earned his EdD from the University of Illinois in 1981. He worked in the office of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education for over 40 years, serving as Regional Superintendent for over 25 years. Dr. Cooprider also taught as an Adjunct Professor at Richland Community College. After his retirement, he was honored to serve on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

David was an avid reader, often reading multiple books at one time. He was a huge fan of the Fighting Illini and a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing golf, especially at Hickory Point Golf Course. David was very active and involved at Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he served as a Music and Choir Director for over 40 years and as a Deacon. He was active in Rotary and enjoyed going out with the ROMEO group.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Nancy; daughter, Cheri Ellison of Decatur; brother, Michael "Mick" Cooprider and his wife, Sondra; and two grand-dogs: Rosiebelle and Roxiemae.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lawrence "Larry" Cooprider.

