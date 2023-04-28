May 8, 1937 - April 23, 2023

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri — Dr. Jane Winje Ruedi, Ph.D., 85, a resident of Blue Springs, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home. She was born May 8, 1937, to Harold and Edith (Dalager) Winje in Minneapolis, MN.

Jane received her BS in Psychology in 1959, from Sweet Briar College in VA. After taking a break to start her family, she went back to school and was awarded a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Illinois in 1974.

Jane's fascinating career began by working for Champaign County Illinois Schools in child psychology. She then moved to Oklahoma where she focused on educational consultation, psychological evaluations, and forensic competency testing. In 1984, Jane moved to Blue Springs, where she continued her life's passion to work with children and families in therapy by opening a private practice. Her 36 years in private practice making a positive impact in the community were her greatest professional joy and achievement. Dr. Ruedi retired in 2021.

Jane was an intellect and a voracious reader who loved her Wall Street Journal. Her other interests included spending time with her dog, gardening, and following current events. Jane cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Survived by her former husband, Richard Ruedi of Decatur, IL; children: Susan Myers and husband Darren of Lake Wylie, SC, David Ruedi and wife Joan of Virginia Beach, VA, Chuck Ruedi and wife Gwynne of Blue Springs, MO, Jennifer Harris and husband Todd of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren: Audrey Hoban and husband Trevor, Nicholas Ruedi, Alec Ruedi, Morgan Jane Myers, Ryan Ruedi, and Katelyn Harris; great-grandchild: Mila Jones. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Edith Winje; and her sister, Barbara Dee Braeseke.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later time.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to childrensmercy.org or pawportunities.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Jane and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.