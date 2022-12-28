Dec. 14, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Dr. Jay R. Brown, DVM, 75, of Blue Mound, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A service to honor Jay's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Zion Chapel United Methodist Church in Boody, IL. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. Jay will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery, Boody, IL.

Jay was born on December 14, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles William "C.W." Brown and Delores "Dee" (Brown) Carls. He married Jean Boggs on June 8, 1969.

Jay is survived by his wife, Jean Brown of Blue Mound, IL; daughters: Lori (Brad) Horn of Rosenberg, TX, Lana (Tim) Casica of Little Elm, TX, and Jackie (Andy) Wieduwilt of Bloomington, IL; brother, Kim S. (Janet Gaither) Brown of Ft. Myers, FL; and sister, Teresa (Greg) Phillips of Ft. Myers, FL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Alicia Casica, Amanda Casica, Jarrett Wieduwilt, and Makayla Wieduwilt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter, Sandi Brown.

Jay graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's and Master's degree along with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. After school, he moved his family to Nebraska to join and later start his own large animal practice in Hayes Center. After eight years, Jay returned to the University of Illinois as a professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine before working for Merial in St. Louis. After retirement from Merial, he started his own company, developing technology for Veterinary clinics around the country.

Jay was an avid sports enthusiast. His passion started as a young athlete playing baseball and basketball in high school. He continued his love for sports playing fastpitch and slow pitch softball into his thirties. As his girls grew up, his focus switched to coaching each in softball and basketball. Finally, he traveled across the country as much as possible to watch his four grandchildren play. You could often find (and hear) him behind home plate or at center court.

Memorial contributions may be given to Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, University of Illinois chapter.

