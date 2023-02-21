Dr. John "Jack" Elwyn Jones passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023.

Jack was born in 1937, in Pottsville, PA. Son to Elwyn and Miriam; beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia; father to Sean (Gina), Claranne, and Leanne (Michael) O'Callaghan; and grandfather to Conor, Aoife, and Niamh.

He graduated from Ursinus College, Temple University Medical School, and interned at Decatur Memorial Hospital. In his 35 years of practice, Dr. Jones volunteered his time and expertise to Webster Cantrell Hall, Macon County Public Health Services, and was honored by Decatur Public Schools.

As a child, a fire nearly took his life. He beat the odds with tenacity, brains, and sheer will. Injuries from that event didn't prevent Jack from living life to the fullest. His pursuits were the perfect blend of the serious and the whimsical. A near obsession with snack cakes, love of Cubs baseball, and his fondness for an evening martini is the stuff of legend. Jack played guitar, sang in a barbershop quartet, dominated pool and ping-pong tables, and conquered nearly every puzzle thrown his way.

Sporting his signature bolo tie, Dr. Jones delivered countless babies and cared for hundreds of families during his career as a Family Practice physician. His work ethic set the bar high for his family and his calm demeanor, kindness, and gentle smile will never be forgotten by all who knew him.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. and immediately followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

