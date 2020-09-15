Dr. Lyle Eugene Wacaser

After Lyle returned to Springfield in 1970, he went into private practice first with his brother Dr. Larry Wacaser and later with his wife Dr. Constance Kayser. He retired in 2000. He was a highly respected and much loved Neurosurgeon. He served as Chairman of the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Springfield Memorial Medical Center for many years, as well as serving on the faculty of SIU Medical School. He was a member of AMA, CNS and AANS.

Lyle was well known in Springfield for his playful and mischievous ways. In the 1970's the local radio and newspaper enjoyed reporting on sightings of him driving his bright blue pickup truck that had a sign entitled "Lyle Wacaser, MD. Neurosurgery and Light Hauling".

In addition, and to the chagrin of his family, he never met a boat he couldn't sink, a sports car he couldn't roll, a plane he couldn't put into a spiral, fly into a thunderstorm, or even parachute out of.… nor an item that could not be fixed with duct tape.

He also kept a magnificent vegetable garden, was an avid fisherman (world's best) and world traveler. Lyle visited many countries on six continents.

His friends and family will never forget his wicked sense of humor, incredible intelligence, and unending sense of fun.