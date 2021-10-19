DECATUR — Dr. Tom Griffith, died on October 13, 2021. Dr. Griffith was born to George and Hazel Griffith in Sterling, IL, on March 16, 1931, the youngest of five children.

Dr. Griffith graduated from Sterling High School in 1950, and, after being accepted into the United States Military Academy, decided to attend Indiana University as a music major. In his freshman band class, he found himself seated next to a female trombone player, Nancy Jean Roessner, who would become his wife for fifty-five years, their union producing four children and much happiness.

After switching to a pre-med curriculum, Dr. Griffith graduated in 1954, and entered the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago. After graduating and completing his internship in Chicago, and residency in Iowa City, IA, Dr. Griffith moved his young family to Decatur, IL, in the Fall of 1965, to be the only otolaryngologist in the area. From all accounts, Dr. Griffith was a fine doctor and surgeon and cared for his many patients in central Illinois, until retiring to care for his ailing wife in 2000.

Dr. Griffith lived a full and varied life and had many interests, including any outdoor activity (with the exception of golf and yard work), the study of religion and history, tennis, traveling with his wife throughout the world, pontificating about the lessons of Jesus, drinking red wine, and watching every Cardinal game in his later years with the TV blaring. Dr. Griffith was also one of Decatur's first runners and oftentimes ran from his residence and between hospitals before running home at the end of each day. Dr. Griffith competed in the Boston Marathon on numerous occasions and many other local races and triathlons.

Although a serious and hard-working man, he enjoyed the daily revelry of his friends and associates and especially loved and appreciated his wife and family. He always reminded us to not lose our perspective on life and to "never lose your sense of humor."

Dr. Griffith is survived by his four children: Cindy (Roger) of Boulder, CO; Tom, Jr. (Eva) of Decatur, IL; Allison (Marc) of Macon, IL, and Las Vegas, NV; and Amy (Terry) of Decatur, IL; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife, four older siblings and one grandchild.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Glenwood Assisted Living and the Heritage Nursing Home staff who cared for him during his last very difficult months. Because Dr. Griffith was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held on October 22, 2021, with Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, in charge of arrangements. There will be a small gathering following at the Country Club of Decatur between 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. where all close friends and loved ones are invited.