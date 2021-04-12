DANVILLE – Drusilla M. (Sanders) Gordon Brandon, of Danville, Illinois and formerly of Mattoon, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, Illinois with a Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials may be given to Danville Salvation Army and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Drusilla was born June 18, 1952 in Humboldt, Illinois. She leaves behind three children: Jeffrey E. Gordon, Jamie D. Gordon and Melissa, Kari C. (Gordon) Cox and Brad; her brother, Durwin Sanders and Marge; her mother, Gladys Sanders; her husband, Anthony E. Brandon; along with six grandchildren: Michael C. Sanders, Brittani R. (Sanders) Enlow and Matt, Sidnee S. (Gordon) Davis and Chris, Kratan A. Cox, Keyton E. Gordon, Allen M. Gordon; and six great-grandchildren: Kale'a, Elaina and Liam Davis, Clara and Penelope Enlow, and Corbin Sanders; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Sanders; three sisters: Doris, Donna, and Dianne; a son, Michael R. Sanders; and three nephews: Matt Rebelsky, Robert "R.J." Greer, and Freddie Sutton.

Dru, as she liked to be called, loved life, singing, collecting clowns, and loved family and family gatherings.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel to view Dru's complete obituary or to leave condolences for her family.