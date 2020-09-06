× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREANA - Duane C. Dalen, 63, of Oreana passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO.

The family will host a celebration of life for Duane at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 West Decatur Street, Decatur, IL 62522.

Duane was born on Aug. 15, 1957 in Graettinger, IA, the son of Morris and Fern (Tonnesen) Dalen. He was a graduate of Iowa State University and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Duane married Patricia Hoien on September 6, 1980. Duane retired in March of 2020 from Caterpillar Tractor Co. as an engineer after 30 years of service. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Duane was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, building clocks, making wine, astrology and being a papa.