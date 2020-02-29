DECATUR -- Duane Dean Harrison, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence in the presence of his family.

Duane was born in Decatur on April 27, 1935 to Wayne and Alberta Mae (Collins) Harrison. He married Patricia Ann Rahn on October 28, 1956: she survives.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is also survived by one son: Darin (Maniso) Harrison of Bartlett, TN; daughter: Deanne (Harl) Hillman of Decatur; one brother Dwite Gene Harrison of Decatur; four grandchildren: Hayley, Hayden, Hannah Hillman and Everett Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: James Albert Harrison.

Duane served his country in the US Army. He retired from Firestone Tire in May of 1996, after 32 years of service.

Cremation services will be provided and no other services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Macon County Honor Guard. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.