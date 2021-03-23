Duane Eric Reeves

Duane graduated in 1991 from Lake Park H.S. in Roselle, IL. Between his Jr. and Sr. year of High School, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy from which he retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 2011 having served over 20 years. He was currently employed at Austin Industrial where he thoroughly enjoyed his job and the group of guys he worked alongside. He enjoyed woodworking projects and time spent with family and friends playing games. He was an avid sports fan always watching his Cubbies, Blackhawks, Northwestern and all college football. He will not only be missed by his family but his three fur babies: Sophie, Muffin and most especially, Cody.