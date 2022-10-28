June 19, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2022

LATHAM —Duane H. Dingman, 79, of Latham, IL, passed away peacefully at 7:36 AM, Monday, October 24, 2022, at his home, which was his wish.

Duane was born on June 19, 1943, in Decatur, IL, to Harley and Lois (Faith) Dingman. He married Deana Hawk on November 4, 1967, in Mt. Pulaski. She survives him.

In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Hawk of Mt. Pulaski; brothers-in-law, David Hawk of New York, NY, and Dan Hawk of Latham; sisters-in-law, Juanita Dingman of Latham, and Cheryl (Doug) Davis of Cornland; and his uncle, Carl (Rita) Faith of Latham. He is also survived by a niece, Angela (Brian) Arteman of Bellflower; along with several other nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold.

A native of Mt. Pulaski, Duane attended Birks School and graduated from MPTHS in 1961. He served during the Vietnam War from 1964 - 1966, stationed in Cu chi, with D Troop, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division of the United States Army.

Duane was a tool and die maker for 40 years, retiring from Eaton Corp. after over 25 years there. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Duane also spent time as a part-time farmer and full-time gardener, spending countless hours on his lawn and gardens.

A graveside service for Duane will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Steenbergen Cemetery with Casey McCormick officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Mt Pulaski American Legion Post #447. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski.

Memorials may be made in Duane's name to the Latham Fire Department.