MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Duane Phillip Forbes, 71, of Mountain Home, AR passed away at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born March 20, 1949 in Decatur, IL to parents Glenn William and Marjorie Pauline (Hoover) Forbes. He served his country in the Air Force and was a retired union sheet metal worker.

Duane enjoyed being outdoors whether it was daily fishing trips, walking the lakeside or sitting on the porch watching nature and solving world problems. Duane was also an avid reader, snatching up the best-selling books as soon as they were available. He loved Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and pumpkin pie.

Duane is survived by siblings Dennis (Christine) Forbes of Mt. Zion, IL, Terry (Teresa) Forbes of Dixon, IL and Steve (Joanne) Forbes of Mtn. Home, AR; and sister-in-law, Susie (Mike) Forbes of Decatur, IL. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest sibling, Mike Forbes.

Funeral services will be held later in the year with interment at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com

