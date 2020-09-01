× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Duane Phillip Forbes, 71, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born March 20, 1949 in Decatur, IL to parents Glenn William Forbes and Marjorie Pauline Hoover. He served his country in the Air Force and was a retired union sheet metal worker.

Duane enjoyed being outdoors whether it was daily fishing trips, walking the lakeside, sitting on the porch watching nature and solving world problems. Duane was also an avid reader, snatching up the best-selling books as soon as they were available. He loved Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and pumpkin pie.

Duane is survived by siblings, Dennis (Christine) Forbes of Mt. Zion, Illinois, Terry (Teresa) Forbes of Dixon, IL and Steve (Joanne) Forbes of Mtn. Home, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Susie (Mike) Forbes of Decatur, Illinois. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest sibling, Mike Forbes.

Memorial services for Duane will be at 1:30 p.m. September 5, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on September 5, 2020. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery. Please view Duane's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.